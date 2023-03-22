 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India's big infra bet – pushing hard on physical assets in pursuit of long-term growth

Siddharth Upasani
Mar 22, 2023 / 12:14 PM IST

Investing in greater and better infrastructure has yielded some returns but the road ahead remains challenging

India's infrastructure needs are massive.

In 2016, S&P Global Ratings said infrastructure was key to India sustaining its relatively high rate of growth.

"The country, however, is plagued with a weak infrastructure incapable of meeting the needs of a growing economy and growing population," the ratings agency had noted six-and-a-half years ago.

It is fair to say that progress has been made since then.

India has invested heavily in infrastructure in recent years. The onset of the coronavirus pandemic sparked a staggering increase in the government's capital expenditure, with the Budget for 2023-24 setting a new record target of Rs 10 lakh crore.