India to export $100 billion worth of mobile phones, Dixon Technologies to open 3 new manufacturing facilities in UP: Sunil Vachani

India is on its way to become a manufacturing hub for the world, said Sunil Vachani, Founder and Chairman of India-listed Dixon Technologies at the UP Global Investors Summit 2023.

Dixon has around eight manufacturing factories in Uttar Pradesh, employing more than 10,000 people and manufacture products such as including LED, televisions, mobile phones. Almost 65 percent of mobile component manufacturing happens in Uttar Pradesh, with Dixon Technologies as a leading manufacturing company. Almost 40 percent of LED lights sold in India are made in the state, said Vachani.

“We are opening three more centres for manufacturing. First, for manufacturing consumer and telecom products, whose focus would not stay limited to 'Made in India' but made for the world. The second factory would be manufacturing smart watches, wearables, and hearable. Finally, India's largest manufacturing facility for refrigerators, with a capacity of producing 1.2 million refrigerators in a year in Greater Noida. All three factories, once operational, will create a job opportunity for over 10,000 people,” he added.

There is huge optimism and positivity in the industry. There was a time when India was importing almost all its electronic requirements. However, now for the first time, out of the total $120 billion worth of consumption, $80 billion worth of electronic items will be manufactured in India. Earlier, India was dependent on imports for 90 percent of mobile components. But today, the country is not only manufacturing its entire requirements but also looking at exporting mobile phones worth $100 billion, Vachani said during his address at the summit.