India capable of generating 9% growth but current restraint is correct approach: PMEAC member Sanyal

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Nov 25, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST

The time will come when the country will be able to push the accelerator, for which the supply side is ready, Sanyal said

Sanjeev Sanyal (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

India’s economy is capable of accelerating to growth as high as 9 percent once the current spate of global uncertainties eases but the current restrained macroeconomic approach is a prudent one, according to Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

“These are very turbulent times, we are still generating growth rates in the 7 percent range, nothing to sniff at,” Sanyal said November 25 at the Times Now Summit. “I would put my head out and say, if we get an open road, this economic machinery that we have built is capable of generating 9 percent GDP growth rate.”

India is expected to be the fastest growth G20 economy this year despite multiple global headwinds. The country’s chief economic advisor forces a medium-term growth trajectory of 6.5 percent to 7 percent. The finance ministry is expected to table a budget that continues to push for investment led growth.

Not the time to push growth too much

The restrained macroeconomic approach adopted by the finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India is the correct approach, Sanjeev Sanyal said.

Given that the Indian economy is growing at 7 percent despite the global slowdown, it may not be a good idea to try and push for further growth, as the difference in India’s growth rate and the world’s growth rate would ultimately show up in India’s external accounts, the PMEAC member said.