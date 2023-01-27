In Graphic Detail | How the pandemic shot up Centre’s debt to GDP ratio

For most governments, especially of the developing economies, their expenses are larger than their income. This is true for India as well. And this difference between the expenses and income, i.e. the fiscal deficit of the country, is financed by taking on debts. The Central government’s gross debt, which has mushroomed in recent years, will be a closely watched figure in the upcoming Union Budget 2023.

The Government of India’s total debt stood at Rs 135.88 lakh crore in FY22. According to the 2022 budget estimates, this will increase by 12 percent to reach Rs 152.18 lakh crore in this fiscal. When compared to the GDP, the central government’s gross debt ratio stood 58.53 in FY22, and an estimated 58.98 in FY23.

Sreedev Krishnakumar