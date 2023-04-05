In Charts: Key data movement since RBI's February 8 monetary policy decision

The three-day meeting of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee started on April 3. Headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, the committee is scheduled to announce its decision at 10:00 am on April 6.

The MPC is widely expected to increase the policy repo rate for the seventh time in less than 12 months. Most economists expect the repo rate to be raised by 25 basis points to 6.75 percent.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

While voting on the interest rate decision, the MPC members will examine a range of data to assess the economy's situation. Moneycontrol reviews the movement of key economic indicators since the MPC met February 6-8, when it voted to increase the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent.

Siddharth Upasani is a Special Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He has been covering the Indian economy, economic data, and monetary and fiscal policies for nine years. He tweets at @SiddharthUbiWan. Contact: siddharth.upasani@nw18.com