 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

IIP growth edges up to 5.6% in February

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST

In the first 11 months of 2022-23, industrial production clocked a growth of 5.5 percent as against 12.5 percent in the corresponding period of 2021-22

The Indian government has looked to push industrial activity, especially that of the manufacturing sector.

India's industrial output grew by 5.6 percent in February, data released on April 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.

Industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), in January has been revised up to 5.5 percent from 5.2 percent.

At 5.6 percent, the February IIP growth print is largely in line with consensus expectations of 5.8 percent.

For the first 11 months of 2022-23, IIP growth was 5.5 percent as against 12.5 percent in the corresponding period of 2021-22.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Economy #IIP #IIP growth #India #industrial growth #Industrial production #industry #manufacturing
first published: Apr 12, 2023 05:53 pm