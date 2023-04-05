 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next five years

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST

The government has decided to invite bids for 50 GW of renewable energy capacity annually for the next five years i.e., from Financial Year 2023-24 till Financial Year 2027-28, a Ministry of New and Renewable Energy statement said.

Govt unveils plans to add 250GW renewable energy capacity in next five years

The government on Wednesday announced a plan to add 250 GW of renewable energy capacity in the next five years to achieve its target of 500 GW of clean energy by 2030.

The government has decided to invite bids for 50 GW of renewable energy capacity annually for the next five years i.e., from Financial Year 2023-24 till Financial Year 2027-28, a Ministry of New and Renewable Energy statement said.

These annual bids of ISTS (Inter-State Transmission) connected renewable energy capacity will also include setting up of wind power capacity of at least 10 GW per annum, it stated.

The plan finalised by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) at a meeting chaired by Union Minister for Power & New and Renewable Energy R K Singh last week, is in accordance with the Prime Minister's announcement at COP26, of achieving 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel (Renewable Energy + Nuclear) sources by 2030.