 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Governance controversy behind us, eyeing to scale up in FY24: PTC India Financial MD

Rachita Prasad
Jan 10, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST

In 2023-24, the company aims to scale up loan sanction to over Rs 6,000 crore, PFS managing director and chief executive officer Pawan Singh tells Moneycontrol. Singh also says the company does not fully agree with the findings of a forensic audit by CNK & Associates

Pawan Singh, MD&CEO, PTC India Financial Services

In January 2022, PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PFS), the non-banking financial company subsidiary of PTC India Ltd, saw three of its independent directors resign citing concerns over lapses in governance and compliance. In November-December 2022, another set of independent directors resigned, and at least one of them expressed “serious corporate governance concerns”.

Pawan Singh, the managing director and chief executive officer of PFS, who has faced accusations of not following due processes in sanctioning loans, told Moneycontrol that the company does not fully agree with the findings of a forensic audit by CNK & Associates.

Singh said the company has complied with the Securities and Exchange Board of India requirements and wants to put the controversies that marred operations in the last year behind and step up loan sanctions and disbursals in 2023-24. Edited excerpts of interaction with Singh:

In January 2022, when three of the company’s independent directors resigned citing mismanagement and corporate governance issues, you denied all the allegations. One year has gone by and a forensic audit has been completed. What do you have to say about the allegations?

There was no corporate governance issue. The same group of IDs (independent directors) gave me a report that corporate governance is excellent in September (2021) and said that the information flow was excellent. In December, they wanted an extension for one of the IDs, who had completed more than 67 years of age and wrote to us asking for it. Then, in January, they suddenly said there are issues with corporate governance. Somebody wanted an extension but didn't get his extension so all of them joined together and resigned. There was a regulatory inspection of our company and that report was placed with the board directly, which became a sore point. People didn't want that report to be placed with the board directly. Apart from that, there were some trivial issues and factually incorrect points that were added to it. But the substantive point was that we brought the regulatory report before the board, which people did not want.

You and your promoter company have denied all the allegations made by the independent directors. Subsequently, when the forensic report came, you informed the exchanges that you were not satisfied with the findings. Has the board taken cognisance of the forensic report by CNK? 