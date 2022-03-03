SEBI not satisfied with PTC India Financial action report, bars company from holding board meet

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has denied permission to PTC India Financial Services (PFS) to hold a board meeting without independent directors, stating that they are not satisfied by the company’s report on actions taken on corporate governance and response to queries on allegations made by former independent directors.

SEBI wrote to PFS, the non-banking financial company subsidiary of PTC India, on March 2, barring the company from holding a board meeting without an Independent Director. This is the second time the regulator has denied the exemption to PFS since all three of its independent directors submitted their resignation citing concerns over lapses in governance and compliance on January 19, ahead of a board meeting that was scheduled for January 22.

“Our submission regarding strong corporate governance is still under consideration. Our request to hold the board meeting without Independent Directors has not been acceded to. We are in talks with the regulatory bodies to find an amicable solution,” PFS said in response to an email query by Moneycontrol.

Soon after responding to Moneycontrol, PFS also notified the bourses that its request for exemption has been denied but didn't disclose the reason. “The matter is being taken up with the SEBI for effective resolution and shareholders shall be kept informed in this regard,” the company told bourses.

Query sent to SEBI remained unanswered.

The Reserve Bank of India has also conducted its routine audit and questioned some executives for explanations on the allegations made by the independent director. The ministry of corporate affairs has also taken cognisance of the situation and sought some preliminary information on the matter, sources in the know said.

On January 19, Kamlesh Shivji Vikamsey, Thomas Mathew T and Santosh B Nayar had resigned from the post of independent director of PFS on concerns over lapses in governance and compliance. They submitted similarly worded resignations and other supporting documents. The three directors had stated that former bureaucrat Rakesh Kacker had also previously written to the management highlighting lapses in corporate governance before his tenure ended at PFS in end-December. Kacker was also on the board of the parent entity PTC; he resigned on January 21.

While the management of PTC and PFS has been refuting the allegations made by the independent directors from day one, SEBI pulled up the company ahead of its board meeting on January 22, asking it not to hold a board meeting until the corporate governance issues are addressed and the company has appointed new independent directors.

SEBI had asked PFS to submit a report on action taken within four weeks, which the company did. After submitting the report, the PFS management yet again wrote to the regulator seeking permission to hold a board meeting. SEBI norms require the presence of at least one independent director to hold a board meeting, in the absence of an exemption, PFS and even parent company PTC India have not been able to hold board meetings to declare their financial result for the third quarter of 2021-22.

“PFS has been trying hard to get an exemption. This has not happened since SEBI is concluding that there are serious governance issues. PFS and PTC have not been able to declare quarterly results but SEBI has not relented. This is a strong indicator that the regulator may be planning to take strong action against the perpetrators of the alleged misgovernance,” a source close to the development said.

SEBI has barred PFS from holding a board meeting in the absence of independent directors, and until a board meeting is held the company cannot appoint independent directors. This has triggered talks that the regulator may be planning to take action soon. On this matter, PFS responded in the email, stating, “Your query on deeper investigations or management change is speculative, and we have not received any such notice.”

Company sources said that the company is engaging with the regulator to find a solution for the issue of appointment of independent directors.

Sources close to the development told Moneycontrol that the PFS management had sought exemption again on February 24 to hold a board meeting, citing that without the meeting, the company and the promoter PTC India are unable to approve and declare the financial results. The management also said that the absence of a new independent director renders defunct different committees of the company for audit, nomination and remuneration, risk management, corporate social responsibility and IT strategy. The company had made a strong case for the exemption as the inability to hold a board meeting was impacting the business and its market borrowings, since the NBFC has to comply with various financial covenants.

The parent company PTC had initially said that it will set up an internal team to probe the allegations made by the independent directors but later directed its risk management committee to look into corporate governance issues at PFS.

The independent directors in their resignations had said that they had placed on record many times – especially over the past few months – their deep displeasure about the lack of appropriate information made available to the board.

The independent directors have made six allegations--one pertains to the appointment of another director, while the other five pertain to operations and corporate governance issues.

Shares of PFS closed at Rs 16.60 on BSE on March 3, up 0.3 percent. Parent PTC India closed at Rs 85, up o.8 percent from the previous close.