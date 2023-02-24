 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Global stocks fall, U.S. yields rise after strong economic data

Reuters
Feb 24, 2023 / 10:55 PM IST

Commerce Department data showed that consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of U.S. economy activity, rose by 1.8% in January, the largest increase in nearly two years and exceeding analyst estimates, according to a Reuters poll.

Global equity markets fell while U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday following stronger-than-expected economic data that stoked worries that the Federal Reserve will prolong its stringent interest rate raising cycle.

Commerce Department data showed that consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of U.S. economy activity, rose by 1.8% in January, the largest increase in nearly two years and exceeding analyst estimates, according to a Reuters poll.

Furthermore, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, accelerated by 0.6% last month, the biggest increase in six months, bringing the index to 5.4% for the 12 months through January.

The strong data deepened a market selloff across most equities, with the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, shedding 1.27%. European stocks were down 0.87%.