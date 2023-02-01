 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Global factory activity contracted again in January, highlighting fragile recovery

Reuters
Feb 01, 2023 / 09:51 PM IST

U.S. manufacturing sunk further in January with the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reporting its manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 47.4 from 48.4 in December.

Manufacturing activity across the United States, Europe, and Asia contracted again last month, underscoring the fragility of the global economic recovery, although factories in the euro zone at least may have passed the trough, surveys showed on Wednesday.

The latest figures come as central bankers gear up for another round of interest rate increases to combat high inflation. The U.S. Federal Reserve looks set to hike borrowing costs by 25 basis points later on Wednesday while the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are both expected to add 50 basis points on Thursday.

The Fed's fastest interest rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s has stifled demand for goods, which are mostly bought on credit. U.S. manufacturing sunk further in January with the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reporting its manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 47.4 from 48.4 in December.

The third straight monthly contraction pushed the index to the lowest level since May 2020 and below the 48.7 mark viewed as consistent with a recession in the broader economy. A PMI reading below 50 indicates contraction in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.3% of the U.S. economy.