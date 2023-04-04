 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Finance Ministry to review GST systems on April 4: Sources

Meghna Mittal
Apr 04, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

In the coming year, big data analytics and AI will be the most prominent weapons in the tax department’s arsenal that will help identify and arrest tax evasion.

The March GST collection rose 13 percent to Rs 1.60 lakh crore

With the second-highest Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in March, the Finance Ministry has called for a meeting on April 4 to review the GSTN portal functioning and GST systems and processes, sources said.

“The April 4 meeting will be chaired by Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra. Members of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, and the GSTN CEO will be attending the meeting. The meet will focus on the GSTN portal's functioning, GST processes, ease of filing returns, and technical glitches, if any,” the official told Moneycontrol.

The GST Network provides the technology backend.

