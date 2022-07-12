Favourable base propels IIP growth to 19.6% in May

India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), surged to 19.6 percent in May from 7.1 percent in April, data released on July 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.

At 19.6 percent, the May industrial growth rate is the highest in one year, although it has been aided by a favourable base effect.

IIP growth in May 2021 was 27.6 percent.

Economists expected industrial growth to pick up sharply from April's 7.1 percent because of a low base. In the year-ago period, the IIP was posting sharp sequential falls – from 145.6 in March 2021 to 115.1 in May 2021 – as the country was engulfed by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, leading to the re-imposition of restrictions on movement and activity in several regions.

The statistics ministry said the growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted "considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020".

MAY 2022 APRIL 2022 MAY 2021 IIP growth 19.6% 7.1% 27.6% Mining 10.9% 7.8% 23.6% Manufacturing 20.6% 6.3% 32.1% Electricity 23.5% 11.8% 7.5% USE-BASED CLASSIFICATION Primary goods 17.7% 10.1% 15.8% Capital goods 54% 14.7% 74.9% Intermediate goods 17.9% 7.6% 54.2% Infrastructure goods 18.2% 3.8% 46.5% Consumer durables 58.5% 8.5% 80.4% Consumer non-durables 0.9% 0.3% 0.2%

The low base meant May saw all three sectors - mining, manufacturing, and electricity - showing a sharp improvement in output growth. The same was true for all types of goods under the use-based classification, except consumer non-durables.

Production of consumer non-durables rose 0.9 percent in May against 0.3 percent growth in April.