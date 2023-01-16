 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Exports decline by 12.2% to $34.48 billion in December, trade deficit at $23.76 billion

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST

Imports in December declined to $58.24 billion as against $60.33 billion recorded in the year-ago period.

India's merchandise exports declined by 12.2 percent to $34.48 billion in December 2022, as against $39.27 billion recorded in the same month of the preceding year, as per the government data shared on January 16.

This comes after a 0.6 percent rise in exports in November and a 12 percent contraction in October.

The country's imports in December declined to $58.24 billion as against $60.33 billion recorded in the year-ago period.

The merchandise trade deficit fell further to $23.76 billion in December, after declining to a seven-month low of $23.89 billion in November.

During April-December this fiscal, the country's overall exports rose by 9 percent to $332.76 billion. Imports during the period increased by 24.96 percent to $551.7 billion.