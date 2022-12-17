 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Explained | Wheat, potatoes, infant formula and more - an overview of food crisis in 2022

Nikita Prasad
Dec 17, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST

The pandemic, followed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflicted back-to-back body blows on global supply chains and production, leading to shortages all around.

(Representative Image)

The food market faced an unprecedented crisis in 2022 with rapid increase in prices and supply shortages of key commodities around the world. Food insecurity, which had already been on the rise since 2018, intensified with the pandemic-led disruptions.

The situation took a turn for the worse with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and subsequent sanctions on the Russian economy by the West, which only pushed food prices higher.

Due to supply-chain disruptions, record-high food inflation has threatened economies this year, leaving consumers scrambling amid shortages. We take a look at few such scenarios of food shortages reported around the world in 2022, and the impact it had on consumers.

Also Read: Feed the world? India has a chapati crisis brewing at home

India’s ban on wheat exports

Following a nearly 40 percent rise in global wheat prices in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, India, the world’s second-largest wheat producer, banned wheat exports in May in order to stabilise domestic prices. Global buyers were banking on Indian wheat after exports from the Black Sea region plunged following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

India exported a record 7 million tonnes of the grain in fiscal 2021-22, and the exports surged after the Ukraine war. The country exported a record 1.4 million tonnes of wheat in April, with buyers scrambling for alternatives as Black Sea supplies were hit hard.