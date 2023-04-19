 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Exclusive: Amid index issues, RBI may have to wait until 2026 for updated CPI inflation series

Siddharth Upasani
Apr 19, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

The unexpectedly large rise in headline retail inflation in January drew attention to problems with computation of the CPI. But the recent issue with cereals is only one of many plaguing India's most important economic indicator

Policymakers and economists have raised concerns about the outdated nature of the CPI as a measure of inflation.

India's policymakers may have to wait until 2026 to get an updated retail inflation series that not only accounts for changes in consumer behaviour but also addresses issues plaguing the construction and computation of the index.

The sharp increase in consumer price index (CPI) inflation in January to 6.52 percent — following a tweak in the statistics ministry's usual computation methodology forced by the free provision of foodgrain through the Public Distribution System (PDS) — shed light on one of the many issues that are causing problems with the measurement of inflation in the country.

The cereals issue is the latest in a series of statistical quirks that have affected monetary policy decisions. And these cannot be ironed out quickly.

Housing and HRA hikes