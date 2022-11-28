 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

EM central banks may start rate cuts mid-2023 as inflation cools off

Moneycontrol News
Nov 28, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST

EM central banks have waited around four months on average between ending their hiking cycle and delivering their first rate cut, Capital Economics said

Emerging market central banks may start slashing the interest rates by the middle of next year to rein in weakening growth and on the back of decelerating inflation and falling US Treasury yields, Capital Economics said.

“Monetary tightening cycles in EMs are advanced relative to DMs (developed markets), and are now drawing to a close in many countries,” William Jackson, Chief Emerging Markets Economist, said in an investor note.

“Elevated inflation will mean that policy will stay tight over the coming months, but the conditions for several EM central banks to start cutting rates could be in place by the middle of next year,” he said.

Some central banks in emerging market like Brazil, Chile, Czechia and Hungary have halted their tightening cycles and many other could opt for the final rate hikes in the next month or two, the economist said.

While central banks of Turkey and Russia have been cutting rates for several months, several countries running large current account deficits such as Hungary, Romania, Chile and Colombia could tighten more than expected in the current cycle, he added.

In India, the Reserve Bank is widely expected to continue raising the policy rates when it meets early in December after failing to meet its inflation mandate.