 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

El Nino return can presage lower farm output and higher prices in FY24: FinMin

Meghna Mittal
Feb 24, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

Some meteorological agencies predict the return of El Nino conditions in India this year.

If the predictions by some meteorological agencies of a return of El Nino conditions in the Pacific are accurate, it could presage a weaker monsoon in India, resulting in lower output and higher prices in FY24, the Finance Ministry said in its monthly economic review of January.

“Some meteorological agencies predict the return of El Nino conditions in India this year. If these predictions are accurate, then monsoon rains could be deficient, leading to lower agricultural output and higher prices. Though inflation risks are likely to be lower for India in FY24. Still, they will not have vanished as global conditions such as geopolitical conflicts, and consequent supply disruptions that contributed to higher inflation in 2022 are still present,” the review stated.

The Economic Survey for FY23 has pencilled in a growth rate of 6.5 per cent for FY24 but with more downside than upside risks.  Similarly, as with prices, external deficits may be a lesser challenge in FY24 than in FY23, but close attention to trends in international trade and capital flows will be
warranted.

“India faces the coming financial year with confidence imparted by underlying and overall macroeconomic stability while being on the alert against geo-political and geo-economic risks. The geopolitical environment remains fraught. In turn, it could cause further economic dislocation through disruptions to the supply chain channels and more,” it said.