Dollar powers to six-week peak on expectations rates will rise

Reuters
Feb 17, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, and that monthly producer prices increased by the most in seven months in January.

The dollar rose to a six-week high on Friday as strong U.S. economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials led to traders betting more interest rate rises are coming.

St Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday he backed further rate increases that would take borrowing costs to around 5.25% to 5.5%.

The Fed's target range currently stands at 4.5% to 4.75%, having risen from 0% to 0.25% in March 2022.