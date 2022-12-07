 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Das stresses on 'trust' factor to resolve clearing house row with European regulators

Siddharth Upasani
Dec 07, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST

Das' comments come after the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on October 31 derecognised six Indian clearing houses with effect from May 1, 2023

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank is trying to convince European securities regulators to "trust the credibility and strength" of Indian regulations amid the ongoing row over clearing houses, Governor Shaktikanta Das has said.

Speaking to reporters at the post-monetary policy press conference on December 7, Das said India had changed and today's India was very different from what it was in previous decades.

"Our regulations today are very robust. In fact, we are fully compliant with the CPMI (Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures) guidelines under the aegis of the Basel framework. And we comply with all the international standards. Our market infrastructure is very robust," Das said in response to a question.

"I think it is also necessary for regulators on the other side to appreciate the credibility… They must trust the credibility and strength of the Indian regulations. That is what we are trying to impress upon them. It is under discussion and we are hopeful of a resolution."

Das' comments come after the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) – the financial markets regulator for the European Union – on October 31 derecognised six Indian clearing houses with effect from May 1, 2023. The select six are Clearing Corporation of India, Indian Clearing Corporation Limited, NSE Clearing Limited, Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing, India International Clearing Corporation (IFSC) Limited, and NSE IFSC Clearing Corporation Ltd.

A similar decision has been taken by the Bank of England.