 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

CEA Nageswaran says monthly data suggests FY23 GDP may be revised upwards

Pallavi Singhal
Mar 02, 2023 / 02:45 PM IST

Data released earlier this week showed India's GDP growth rate fell to 4.4 percent in October-December

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran

India's high-frequency data suggests this year's GDP numbers may be revised upwards down the line, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said on March 2.

"Given the high-frequency indicators and the pace they are recovering, I believe current year data when revised next year would go upward rather than downward," Nageswaran said, pointing to indicators such as the manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index and vehicle sales, among others.

Nageswaran was speaking to reporters after the statistics ministry said on February 28 that the Indian economy expanded by 4.4 percent in October-December, down from 6.3 percent in July-September.

Also read: India's economic growth slows down further to 4.4% in Dec quarter