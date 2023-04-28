 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

CBDT likely to issue rules on angel tax next week: Sources

Meghna Mittal
Apr 28, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST

The Finance Ministry and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) were discussing guidelines to provide clarity on angel tax

The angel tax is likely to affect the funding received by startups from foreign investors as they many a time sell shares at a high premium depending on the prospects of growth.

The central board of direct taxes (CBDT) is likely to issue the rules on angel tax next week to provide clarity on valuation and applicability as the Union Budget announced its extension to non-resident investors from April 1, a senior government official said.

“CBDT will release rules on angel tax next week,” the official told Moneycontrol.

Angel tax is levied on funds raised by an unlisted company by selling shares to investors above the fair market value. There are different valuation criteria under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the Income Tax Act. The difference between the two laws may lead to disputes. The startup sector has been seeking clarity on the valuation.

The Finance Ministry and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) were discussing to allay these concerns which are likely to be put out in these rules.