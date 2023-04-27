 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

CBDCs won’t replace money, will need to build trust: OECD analyst

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Apr 27, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST

India is among 18 of the G20 countries that are at an advanced stage of developing central bank digital currencies

Globally, 114 countries, representing over 95 percent of global gross domestic product, are exploring CBDCs, according to the Atlantic Council CBDC tracker.

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are not seeking to replace existing forms of money but complement them, according to a senior policy analyst at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

“Stated objectives of most if not all CBDC experimentation we see at least in OECD countries at the moment clearly states that CBDCs would be an additional option and not a tool that will replace existing forms of central bank money,” Iota Kaousar Nassr said at an overnight event on decentralised finance in Switzerland.

OECD is a grouping of rich countries. Decentralised finance, or DeFi as it is commonly referred to, is based on distributed ledger technology.

“I personally think this is very important because it addresses the fact that some people may not be able or may not wish to use it (CBDCs). So, for the retail CBDCs, preserving the availability of the physical cash also will address that part of the population.”