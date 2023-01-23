 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Apple hits $1 billion exports in a month from India, highest so far for a smartphone maker: Report

Moneycontrol News
Jan 23, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST

Apple has ramped up its focus on India as it takes rapid strides to shift production away from China fearing uncertainties and rising geopolitical tensions.

Apple has accelerated its shift from China and has hit a milestone of $1 billion exports in a month in India.

Apple has become the first smartphone maker in India to achieve $1 billion exports in a month, according to a report in Economic Times. The milestone was achieved in the month of December.

Overall smartphone exports also reached above Rs 10,000 crore, the report added. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The record exports of smartphones in December led by Apple is also an indicator of how quickly the US tech giant is shifting base to India and away bfrom China as the country faces uncertainties.

Apple manufactures iPhone 11, 12, 13 and 14 models in India. Its latest variant, iPhone 14, started rolling out a few months ago.

The three manufacturers, Foxconn, Pegatron and Wistron, have manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. They are the beneficiaries of government's PLI scheme for smartphones.

According to the report in Economic Times, the government estimates India is likely to export mobile phones worth about $9 billion in FY23, up from $5.8 billion in the year before.