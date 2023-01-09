 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Anticipating another coal crisis, power ministry asks all gencos to import 6% of their coal requirement

Sweta Goswami
Jan 09, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST

It is noted that the shortfall between the daily coal consumption and the daily arrival of domestic coal is ranging from 3 Lakh Tones per day to 1 Lakh Tonnes per day, the ministry said.

The power ministry has anticipated a coal shortfall of 24 MT at thermal power plants for the first six months of the financial year 2023-24 and accordingly, has ordered all generation companies (gencos) to use imported coal to the extent of 6 percent of their requirement.

The directive was passed through a letter issued by the ministry on January 9 which stated that due to the recent surge in demand and consumption of electricity, the share of coal-based generation has increased. It added that although the supply of coal from all sources has increased, it is not commensurate with the requirements of thermal power plants (TPPs).

“In the light of the above scenario where energy demand is increasing and increase in supply of coal is not commensurate with the domestic coal requirement, the need has arisen to continue the use imported coal for blending purpose. MoP, after consultation with Central Electricity Authority (CEA), ministry of coal (MoC), ministry of railways (MoR) and Association of Power Producers (APP) has decided to direct all gencos to import coal for blending at 6 percent (by weight) for the remaining period of this current FY and H1 of the next FY (up to September, 2023),” read the letter seen by Moneycontrol.

The ministry further said the domestic coal supply of those Gencos who do not follow the directive of blending 6 percent imported coal shall be restricted to pro-rata basis.

According to Grid India (POSOCO), the energy demand of the country has increased sharply and it is expected to remain at an increased level during H1 of 2023-2024. CEA has accordingly revised the target for coal requirement for Q4 of current FY and H1 of the next FY. In line with his, MoC has committed to supply coal to meet the revised target of 197.7 MT. However, it is subject to the availability of rakes and other logistic issues.

“As per the past trend, the likely supply of domestic coal during the H1, FY 2023-24 would be around 392 MT. Thus, around 24 MT would be the anticipated shortfall during the H1 of FY 24. It is noted that the shortfall between the daily coal consumption and the daily arrival of domestic coal is ranging from 3 Lakh Tones per day to 1 Lakh Tonnes per day. This shortfall is made up by blending with imported coal. It is assessed that coal stock position without blending of imported coal in domestic coal based plants will progressively decline to zero which will severely impact power supply position in the country,” the ministry said in the letter.