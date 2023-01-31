 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Economic Survey 2023: 'Techno-smart regulations' must for widening digital space

Moneycontrol News
Jan 31, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST

The government is planning to bring in the Digital India Bill, which is expected to replace the more than 20-year-old Information Technology Act

India needs "techno-smart regulations" as its digital space widens to bring in newer services, the Economic Survey 2023, which was tabled in Parliament on January 31, said.

The suggestion comes ahead of the upcoming overhaul to India's Information Technology Act 2000.

"As our digital space widens to bring in newer services, the need for appropriate regulations also becomes paramount. Therefore, techno-smart regulations are the future for digital societies," the survey, which provides an official, detailed overview of the state of the economy, said.

The Digital India Bill will be a long-awaited amendment to the IT Act 2000. Recently, minister of state in IT ministry Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the bill would address the imbalance between content creation and its monetisation by advertisement technology companies, among other issues.