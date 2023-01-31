 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Economic Survey 2023: PLI schemes to create 60 lakh jobs, textile & auto in focus

In FY22, investments worth Rs 47,500 crore were made under various Production Linked Incentive schemes, which is 106 percent of the year's target

Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) FY21 shows that formal vocational/technical training among youth (age 15- 29 years) and the working population (age 15-59 years) have improved in FY21 over FY19 and FY20.

The industry holds a prominent position in the Indian economy, accounting for 31 percent of GDP, on average, during FY12 and FY21 and employing over 12.1 crore people. The sector’s relevance can be identified through various direct and indirect linkages with other sectors, contributing to economic growth and employment, the Economic Survey 2022-23 released on January 31 said.

Investments of Rs 47,500 crore were seen under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes in FY22, which is 106 percent of the designated target for the year. Production/sales worth Rs 3.85 lakh crore and employment generation of 3 lakh have been recorded due to PLI schemes.

The scheme is expected to attract a capex of approximately Rs 3 lakh crore over the next five years. It has the potential to generate employment for over 60 lakh in India and increase the share of the manufacturing sector in total capital formation, which currently stands at around 17-20 per cent between FY12 and FY20.

Moneycontrol looks into major sectors that are poised to generate employment as per the Economic Survey 2023.