Wheels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,002.58 crore, down 0.31% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wheels India are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,002.58 crore in December 2022 down 0.31% from Rs. 1,005.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.54 crore in December 2022 down 29.42% from Rs. 20.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.87 crore in December 2022 down 13.69% from Rs. 68.21 crore in December 2021.

Wheels India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,002.58 1,107.16 1,005.67
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,002.58 1,107.16 1,005.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 690.87 895.41 783.58
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 37.47 -85.05 -39.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 107.07 103.35 91.44
Depreciation 16.29 16.46 24.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 122.29 136.25 103.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.59 40.74 42.61
Other Income 13.99 2.03 1.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.58 42.77 44.12
Interest 23.37 22.61 17.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.21 20.16 27.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.21 20.16 27.01
Tax 4.67 5.02 6.41
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.54 15.14 20.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.54 15.14 20.60
Equity Share Capital 24.06 24.06 24.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.04 6.29 8.56
Diluted EPS 6.04 6.29 8.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.04 6.29 8.56
Diluted EPS 6.04 6.29 8.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited