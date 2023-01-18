 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wendt India reports October-December standalone PAT at Rs 11.45 crore

PTI
Jan 18, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST

The Murugappa group company had registered a standalone profit after tax at Rs 6.76 crore during corresponding quarter of previous year.

Abrasives and precision component manufacturer Wendt India on Wednesday reported standalone profit after tax at Rs 11.45 crore for the October-December 2022 quarter.

In a BSE filing, the company said the increase in profit was "majorly due to higher sales and continued focus on operational efficiency measures and cost control".

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2022 the standalone net profit after tax stood at Rs 27.67 crore as against Rs 19.13 crore registered same period last year.

Total income on standalone basis for the third quarter ending December 31, 2022 grew to Rs 50.87 crore from Rs 39.48 crore registered year ago.

The standalone total income during the April-December 2022 period went up to Rs 143.14 crore from Rs 120.16 crore registered in same period of last year.