VST Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 301.74 crore, down 0.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 301.74 crore in March 2023 down 0.3% from Rs. 302.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.70 crore in March 2023 down 21.21% from Rs. 87.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.14 crore in March 2023 down 20.71% from Rs. 123.77 crore in March 2022.