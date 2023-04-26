 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
VST Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 301.74 crore, down 0.3% Y-o-Y

Apr 26, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for VST Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 301.74 crore in March 2023 down 0.3% from Rs. 302.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.70 crore in March 2023 down 21.21% from Rs. 87.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.14 crore in March 2023 down 20.71% from Rs. 123.77 crore in March 2022.

VST Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 300.86 441.93 302.07
Other Operating Income 0.88 -- 0.57
Total Income From Operations 301.74 441.93 302.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 119.51 194.10 125.53
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 22.71 -11.96 1.81
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 30.01 30.95 27.31
Depreciation 8.39 7.43 8.79
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 47.43 134.13 41.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.69 87.28 97.50
Other Income 16.06 16.02 17.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 89.75 103.30 114.98
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 89.75 103.30 114.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 89.75 103.30 114.98
Tax 21.05 24.32 27.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 68.70 78.98 87.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 68.70 78.98 87.19
Equity Share Capital 15.44 15.44 15.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 44.49 51.15 56.47
Diluted EPS 44.49 51.15 56.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 44.49 51.15 56.47
Diluted EPS 44.49 51.15 56.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited