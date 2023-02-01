Vikas Ecotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 111.32 crore, up 47.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.32 crore in December 2022 up 47.9% from Rs. 75.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in December 2022 down 20.22% from Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.45 crore in December 2022 down 29.66% from Rs. 9.17 crore in December 2021.