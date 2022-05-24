 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vascon Engineer Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.92 crore, up 15.05% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:07 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vascon Engineers are:

Net Sales at Rs 217.92 crore in March 2022 up 15.05% from Rs. 189.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.82 crore in March 2022 up 366.38% from Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.90 crore in March 2022 up 131.2% from Rs. 10.77 crore in March 2021.

Vascon Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2021.

Vascon Engineer shares closed at 25.50 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.69% returns over the last 6 months and 53.61% over the last 12 months.

Vascon Engineers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 217.92 170.62 189.41
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 217.92 170.62 189.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 166.47 134.97 138.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.01 -- 0.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.19 3.01 12.68
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.59 16.27 13.95
Depreciation 2.87 2.76 3.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.11 21.76 15.71
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.68 -8.15 5.28
Other Income 5.35 42.75 2.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.03 34.60 7.48
Interest 6.50 5.14 5.46
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.53 29.46 2.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.53 29.46 2.02
Tax 3.37 0.12 -0.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.16 29.34 2.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.16 29.34 2.39
Minority Interest -- -0.05 -0.23
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.34 -0.63 0.16
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.82 28.66 2.32
Equity Share Capital 217.32 217.32 182.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.50 1.34 0.15
Diluted EPS 0.50 1.34 0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.50 1.34 0.15
Diluted EPS 0.50 1.34 0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
