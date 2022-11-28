Valecha Engg Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.85 crore, down 47.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Valecha Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.85 crore in September 2022 down 47.56% from Rs. 53.11 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2022 down 216.42% from Rs. 1.34 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.35 crore in September 2022 down 184.38% from Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2021.
Valecha Engg shares closed at 19.20 on June 19, 2017 (NSE)
|
|Valecha Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.85
|14.00
|53.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.85
|14.00
|53.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|27.51
|12.94
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.03
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.19
|1.54
|1.34
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.19
|0.61
|51.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.17
|-1.25
|0.11
|Other Income
|0.69
|0.84
|1.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.48
|-0.41
|1.50
|Interest
|0.08
|0.02
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.56
|-0.43
|1.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.56
|-0.43
|1.34
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.56
|-0.43
|1.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.56
|-0.43
|1.34
|Equity Share Capital
|22.53
|22.53
|22.53
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-0.19
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-0.19
|0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|-0.19
|0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|-0.19
|0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited