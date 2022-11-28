 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Valecha Engg Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.85 crore, down 47.56% Y-o-Y

Nov 28, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Valecha Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.85 crore in September 2022 down 47.56% from Rs. 53.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2022 down 216.42% from Rs. 1.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.35 crore in September 2022 down 184.38% from Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2021.

Valecha Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 27.85 14.00 53.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 27.85 14.00 53.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 27.51 12.94 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.03 -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.19 1.54 1.34
Depreciation 0.13 0.13 0.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.19 0.61 51.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.17 -1.25 0.11
Other Income 0.69 0.84 1.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.48 -0.41 1.50
Interest 0.08 0.02 0.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.56 -0.43 1.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.56 -0.43 1.34
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.56 -0.43 1.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.56 -0.43 1.34
Equity Share Capital 22.53 22.53 22.53
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.69 -0.19 0.59
Diluted EPS -0.69 -0.19 0.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.69 -0.19 0.59
Diluted EPS -0.69 -0.19 0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
