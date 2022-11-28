Valecha Engg Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.85 crore, down 47.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.85 crore in September 2022 down 47.56% from Rs. 53.11 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.56 crore in September 2022 down 216.42% from Rs. 1.34 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.35 crore in September 2022 down 184.38% from Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2021.

Valecha Engg shares closed at 19.20 on June 19, 2017 (NSE)