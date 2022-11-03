 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TT Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore, down 65.52% Y-o-Y

Nov 03, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TT are:

Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore in September 2022 down 65.52% from Rs. 117.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.98 crore in September 2022 down 310.93% from Rs. 5.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2022 down 104.24% from Rs. 13.21 crore in September 2021.

TT shares closed at 99.50 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.53% returns over the last 6 months and 16.72% over the last 12 months.

TT
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 40.56 56.02 117.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 40.56 56.02 117.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32.21 39.08 83.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.11 -3.33 -7.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.38 3.00 4.87
Depreciation 0.67 0.61 0.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.69 11.95 23.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.29 4.70 12.00
Other Income 1.06 0.13 0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.23 4.83 12.30
Interest 4.10 4.29 7.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.33 0.54 5.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.33 0.54 5.21
Tax 5.66 -0.10 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.98 0.64 5.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.98 0.64 5.21
Equity Share Capital 21.50 21.50 21.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.11 0.30 2.42
Diluted EPS -5.11 0.30 2.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -5.11 0.30 2.42
Diluted EPS -5.11 0.30 2.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Hosiery & Knitwear #TT
first published: Nov 3, 2022 03:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.