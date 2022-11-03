TT Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore, down 65.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.56 crore in September 2022 down 65.52% from Rs. 117.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.98 crore in September 2022 down 310.93% from Rs. 5.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2022 down 104.24% from Rs. 13.21 crore in September 2021.

TT shares closed at 99.50 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -12.53% returns over the last 6 months and 16.72% over the last 12 months.