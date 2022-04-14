The Phoenix Mills Q4 PAT seen up 73.1% YoY to Rs. 113.4 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Real Estate & Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects The Phoenix Mills to report net profit at Rs. 113.4 crore up 73.1% year-on-year (up 14.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 18.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 455.9 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 41.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 245 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

