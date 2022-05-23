Texmaco Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.85 crore, up 396.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.85 crore in March 2022 up 396.34% from Rs. 1.38 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022 down 91.7% from Rs. 4.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.49 crore in March 2022 down 75.53% from Rs. 6.09 crore in March 2021.

Texmaco Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2021.

Texmaco Infra shares closed at 69.75 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.91% returns over the last 6 months and -2.17% over the last 12 months.