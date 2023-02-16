TCNS Clothing C Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 306.14 crore, down 6.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCNS Clothing Co are:
Net Sales at Rs 306.14 crore in December 2022 down 6.81% from Rs. 328.52 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 98% from Rs. 25.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.50 crore in December 2022 down 35.76% from Rs. 67.72 crore in December 2021.
TCNS Clothing C EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.93 in December 2021.
TCNS Clothing C shares closed at 436.85 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -27.23% returns over the last 6 months and -35.81% over the last 12 months.
|
|TCNS Clothing Co
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|306.14
|350.51
|328.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|306.14
|350.51
|328.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|119.33
|142.13
|97.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.43
|8.68
|5.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-31.73
|-36.04
|3.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|45.53
|47.53
|42.21
|Depreciation
|29.42
|27.11
|22.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|74.95
|96.96
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|48.93
|45.11
|117.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.28
|19.03
|40.11
|Other Income
|3.80
|1.78
|4.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.08
|20.81
|44.80
|Interest
|13.37
|10.76
|9.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.72
|10.06
|35.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.72
|10.06
|35.32
|Tax
|0.21
|2.42
|10.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.50
|7.64
|25.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.50
|7.64
|25.06
|Equity Share Capital
|12.34
|12.33
|12.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|1.20
|3.93
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|1.17
|3.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|1.20
|3.93
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|1.17
|3.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited