TCNS Clothing C Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 306.14 crore, down 6.81% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 10:34 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCNS Clothing Co are:

Net Sales at Rs 306.14 crore in December 2022 down 6.81% from Rs. 328.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2022 down 98% from Rs. 25.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.50 crore in December 2022 down 35.76% from Rs. 67.72 crore in December 2021.

TCNS Clothing Co
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 306.14 350.51 328.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 306.14 350.51 328.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 119.33 142.13 97.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 9.43 8.68 5.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -31.73 -36.04 3.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.53 47.53 42.21
Depreciation 29.42 27.11 22.92
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 74.95 96.96 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 48.93 45.11 117.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.28 19.03 40.11
Other Income 3.80 1.78 4.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.08 20.81 44.80
Interest 13.37 10.76 9.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.72 10.06 35.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.72 10.06 35.32
Tax 0.21 2.42 10.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.50 7.64 25.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.50 7.64 25.06
Equity Share Capital 12.34 12.33 12.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 1.20 3.93
Diluted EPS 0.08 1.17 3.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 1.20 3.93
Diluted EPS 0.08 1.17 3.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited