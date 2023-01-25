 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Q3 Preview: Tata Motors to be back in black, revenue to grow 14%

Moneycontrol News
Jan 25, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST

The company is expected to post profit after seven quarters. The last time it posted a quarterly profit was in October-December 2020

Tata Motors will report its October-December 2022 quarter numbers on January 25 after market hours and the Street is expecting the auto major to swing back to black with net profit estimates anywhere between Rs 300-800 crore.

The company had reported a loss of Rs 1,516 crore in Q3FY22, and a loss of Rs 945 crore a quarter ago. This indicates the company is expected to post profit after recording losses for seven consecutive quarters. The last time Tata Motors posted a quarterly profit was in October-December 2020.

Consolidated sales are expected to rise over 14.5 percent year on year (YoY) and 3.9 percent sequentially to Rs 82,718 crore, estimates of analysts across four brokerages show.