Tata Coffee Q4 profit grows 20% to Rs 48.8 crore despite weak operating performance

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 18, 2023 / 06:25 PM IST

The instant coffee business comprising both India and Vietnam improved its revenue by 18 percent compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year

Tata Coffee, a subsidiary of Tata Consumer Products, recorded a consolidated profit of Rs 48.8 crore for the January-March FY23 quarter, growing 19.7 percent over the year-ago period, despite a fall in operating numbers. The profitability was driven by higher other income and lower tax expenses.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter at Rs 723 crore increased by 10.2 percent over the corresponding period last fiscal.

"The topline was driven by higher realisations in Eight O' Clock Coffee (EOC), instant coffee as well as plantation coffee businesses. The improved price realisations driven by superior product mix in instant coffee business both in India and Vietnam has aided the company's quarter performance," Tata Coffee said in its filing to exchanges.

The instant coffee business comprising both India and Vietnam improved its revenue by 18 percent compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.