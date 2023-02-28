 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Target issues tepid outlook after a 43% profit drop in 4Q

Feb 28, 2023 / 06:15 PM IST

The fiscal fourth-quarter results beat retail industry analysts’ expectations. But the Minneapolis discounter issued a cautious outlook for the year as inflation squeezes household budgets. Shares dropped 5%.

Target reported on Tuesday a 43% drop in profits and a slight uptick in sales for the holiday quarter, reflecting the discounter’s ongoing challenges of cautious consumer spending and its own higher costs.

Target’s tempered outlook follows Walmart’s and Home Depot’s tepid annual forecasts last week. Inflation on everything from food to gas that has gripped Americans for nearly two years is weighing on shoppers even though there has been some easing in recent months.

Rising costs also will pressure the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates further and to keep them there through year's end. That means higher borrowing costs for shoppers.