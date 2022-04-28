 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Syngene Intl Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 758.10 crore, up 15.11% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 08:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Syngene International are:

Net Sales at Rs 758.10 crore in March 2022 up 15.11% from Rs. 658.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 147.80 crore in March 2022 down 7.97% from Rs. 160.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.00 crore in March 2022 up 13.34% from Rs. 233.80 crore in March 2021.

Syngene Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.04 in March 2021.

Syngene Intl shares closed at 627.50 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.24% returns over the last 6 months and 3.97% over the last 12 months.

Syngene International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 758.10 641.40 658.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 758.10 641.40 658.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 184.70 195.90 164.30
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 30.10 -23.80 -2.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 173.60 188.80 182.60
Depreciation 80.30 78.50 70.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 119.40 77.10 99.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 170.00 124.90 145.40
Other Income 14.70 12.90 18.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 184.70 137.80 163.80
Interest 5.60 9.40 6.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 179.10 128.40 157.20
Exceptional Items -- -- 35.00
P/L Before Tax 179.10 128.40 192.20
Tax 31.30 24.40 31.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 147.80 104.00 160.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 147.80 104.00 160.60
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 147.80 104.00 160.60
Equity Share Capital 400.80 400.80 400.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.71 2.57 4.04
Diluted EPS 3.67 2.55 4.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.71 2.57 4.04
Diluted EPS 3.67 2.55 4.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #Syngene International #Syngene Intl
first published: Apr 28, 2022 08:42 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.