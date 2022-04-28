Syngene Intl Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 758.10 crore, up 15.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 758.10 crore in March 2022 up 15.11% from Rs. 658.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 147.80 crore in March 2022 down 7.97% from Rs. 160.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.00 crore in March 2022 up 13.34% from Rs. 233.80 crore in March 2021.

Syngene Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.04 in March 2021.

Syngene Intl shares closed at 627.50 on April 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.24% returns over the last 6 months and 3.97% over the last 12 months.