Syncom Formula Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.40 crore, up 0.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.40 crore in June 2022 up 0.26% from Rs. 51.27 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.87 crore in June 2022 down 28.35% from Rs. 5.40 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.47 crore in June 2022 down 22.33% from Rs. 8.33 crore in June 2021.

Syncom Formula EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

Syncom Formula shares closed at 8.65 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -29.96% returns over the last 6 months and 24.82% over the last 12 months.