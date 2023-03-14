 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Suzlon Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 910.77 crore, down 9.03% Y-o-Y

Mar 14, 2023 / 11:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suzlon Energy are:

Net Sales at Rs 910.77 crore in December 2022 down 9.03% from Rs. 1,001.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 88.24 crore in December 2022 up 51.59% from Rs. 182.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.08 crore in December 2022 down 34.34% from Rs. 67.13 crore in December 2021.

Suzlon Energy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 910.77 852.69 1,001.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 910.77 852.69 1,001.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 513.86 524.23 885.88
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 182.75 102.91 -142.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 62.79 62.46 56.63
Depreciation 40.12 45.89 47.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 154.64 125.14 149.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -43.39 -7.94 4.45
Other Income 47.35 96.50 15.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.96 88.56 19.51
Interest 92.20 104.75 201.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -88.24 -16.19 -182.28
Exceptional Items -- 20.59 --
P/L Before Tax -88.24 4.40 -182.28
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -88.24 4.40 -182.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -88.24 4.40 -182.28
Equity Share Capital 2,254.62 2,014.62 1,821.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 0.00 -0.20
Diluted EPS -0.08 -- -0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 0.00 -0.20
Diluted EPS -0.08 -- -0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited