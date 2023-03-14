Suzlon Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 910.77 crore, down 9.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 910.77 crore in December 2022 down 9.03% from Rs. 1,001.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 88.24 crore in December 2022 up 51.59% from Rs. 182.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.08 crore in December 2022 down 34.34% from Rs. 67.13 crore in December 2021.