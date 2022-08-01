Snowman Logist Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.29 crore, up 32.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.29 crore in June 2022 up 32.13% from Rs. 66.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2022 up 214.39% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.27 crore in June 2022 up 22.59% from Rs. 17.35 crore in June 2021.

Snowman Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

Snowman Logist shares closed at 30.60 on July 29, 2022 (NSE)