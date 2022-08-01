 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Snowman Logist Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.29 crore, up 32.13% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Snowman Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 87.29 crore in June 2022 up 32.13% from Rs. 66.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2022 up 214.39% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.27 crore in June 2022 up 22.59% from Rs. 17.35 crore in June 2021.

Snowman Logist EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

Snowman Logist shares closed at 30.60 on July 29, 2022 (NSE)

Snowman Logistics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 87.29 76.63 66.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 87.29 76.63 66.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.31 6.96 6.84
Depreciation 12.79 12.86 12.15
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 58.90 53.03 42.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.29 3.78 4.68
Other Income 1.18 1.36 0.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.48 5.14 5.20
Interest 5.41 5.40 4.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.07 -0.26 1.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.07 -0.26 1.20
Tax 1.18 -0.04 0.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.89 -0.22 0.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.89 -0.22 0.60
Equity Share Capital 167.09 167.09 167.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 -0.01 0.04
Diluted EPS 0.11 -0.01 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 -0.01 0.04
Diluted EPS 0.11 -0.01 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Snowman Logist #Snowman Logistics #Transport & Logistics
first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.