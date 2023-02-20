Sharika Enter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.86 crore, up 91.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.86 crore in December 2022 up 91.77% from Rs. 9.31 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 108.26% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 85.9% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2021.