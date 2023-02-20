Sharika Enter Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.86 crore, up 91.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sharika Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.86 crore in December 2022 up 91.77% from Rs. 9.31 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2022 down 108.26% from Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2022 down 85.9% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2021.
Sharika Enter shares closed at 6.59 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.70% returns over the last 6 months and -79.28% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sharika Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.86
|4.43
|9.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.86
|4.43
|9.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.92
|2.33
|9.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.56
|0.39
|-3.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.09
|1.16
|0.97
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.06
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.21
|2.72
|1.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|-2.24
|1.14
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.24
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|-2.00
|1.45
|Interest
|0.34
|0.48
|0.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-2.48
|0.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.18
|-2.48
|0.96
|Tax
|-0.10
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|-2.49
|0.97
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|-2.49
|0.97
|Equity Share Capital
|21.65
|21.65
|21.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.58
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.58
|0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.58
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.58
|0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited