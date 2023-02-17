Rollatainers Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 62.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in December 2022 down 62.29% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 106.15% from Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 107.96% from Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2021.