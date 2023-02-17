 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rollatainers Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore, down 62.29% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rollatainers are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.29 crore in December 2022 down 62.29% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2022 up 106.15% from Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2022 up 107.96% from Rs. 2.89 crore in December 2021.

Rollatainers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.29 0.24 0.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.29 0.24 0.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 0.84
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.13
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.05 0.72
Depreciation -- 0.03 1.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.31 2.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.13 -0.14 -4.86
Other Income 0.10 0.12 0.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.23 -0.02 -4.44
Interest 0.53 0.54 0.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.30 -0.55 -4.93
Exceptional Items 0.61 -6.57 --
P/L Before Tax 0.30 -7.12 -4.93
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.30 -7.12 -4.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.30 -7.12 -4.93
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.30 -7.12 -4.93
Equity Share Capital 25.01 25.01 25.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 -0.43 -0.17
Diluted EPS 0.01 -0.43 -0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 -0.43 -0.17
Diluted EPS 0.01 -0.43 -0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
