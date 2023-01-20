 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RIL reports strong operating performance for Q3 | 10 key highlights

Moneycontrol News
Jan 20, 2023 / 09:06 PM IST

Reliance Industries Q3 | Consolidated revenue for the quarter at Rs 2.4 lakh crore increased by 14.8 percent YoY, supported by continuing growth momentum in consumer businesses. Digital services and retail segments recorded double-digit growth.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries delivered strong operating performance for the quarter ended December FY23, with contribution from all segments.

"Our teams across businesses have done an excellent job in delivering strong operating performance through a challenging environment. All segments contributed to the robust growth in consolidated EBITDA on YoY basis," Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director said.

Here are 10 key highlights from the quarterly earnings:

1) Bottomline

Consolidated profit after tax marginally increased by 0.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 17,806 crore for three-month period ended December FY23.

The numbers excluded the impact of exceptional item. The company had an exceptional income of Rs 2,836 crore in year-ago quarter.