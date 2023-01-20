 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RIL Q3: Net profit comes in at Rs 17,806 crore, revenue rises 15% YoY

Jan 20, 2023

RIL Q3: According to an analyst poll conducted by Moneycontrol, its net profit was expected to grow 4.4 percent to Rs 16,366 crore from a year earlier. Revenue was expected to rise 21 percent YoY to Rs 2.23 lakh crore.

RIL said its EBITDA increased by 13.5 percent YoY to Rs 38,460 crore ($4.6 billion)

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on January 20 said its revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23) came in at Rs 220,592 crore, up 15.32 percent against Rs 191,271 crore reported a year ago.

Its consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 17,806 crore, down 13.30 percent year-on-year (YoY). The company had reported a net profit of Rs 20,539 crore in the same quarter last year. Company officials said higher finance costs were due to interest rate hikes by central banks and higher loan balances.

The company said its EBITDA increased by 13.5 percent YoY to Rs 38,460 crore ($4.6 billion), on account of strong growth in the subscriber base for its digital business, growth across consumption baskets, improvement in middle distillate cracks and higher gas price realisation with an increase in ceiling price, and marginally higher volumes in the Oil & Gas segment.

"All segments contributed to the robust growth in consolidated EBITDA on a YoY basis," said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries. "Our teams across businesses have done an excellent job in delivering strong operating performance through a challenging environment.”