Responsive Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 263.93 crore, down 15.4% Y-o-Y

Jan 28, 2023 / 12:04 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Responsive Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 263.93 crore in December 2022 down 15.4% from Rs. 311.99 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.86 crore in December 2022 up 7860.59% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.44 crore in December 2022 up 14.68% from Rs. 34.39 crore in December 2021.
Responsive Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021. Responsive Ind shares closed at 130.70 on January 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -4.11% returns over the last 6 months and -34.01% over the last 12 months.
Responsive Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations263.93245.11311.99
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations263.93245.11311.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials132.93138.49124.76
Purchase of Traded Goods74.9477.01134.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.66-32.72-20.32
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.844.114.16
Depreciation14.6415.8928.23
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses30.7544.1437.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.50-1.814.05
Other Income3.305.192.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.803.386.16
Interest6.817.892.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.00-4.513.37
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax18.00-4.513.37
Tax1.141.293.62
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.86-5.79-0.26
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.86-5.79-0.26
Minority Interest-0.010.050.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.86-5.74-0.22
Equity Share Capital26.2526.2526.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.64-0.22-0.01
Diluted EPS0.64-0.22-0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.64-0.22-0.01
Diluted EPS0.64-0.22-0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 28, 2023 12:01 am