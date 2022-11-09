Remedium Lifeca Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 158.45 crore, up 31.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 158.45 crore in September 2022 up 31.69% from Rs. 120.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2022 up 98.63% from Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in September 2022 up 231.25% from Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2021.

Remedium Lifeca EPS has increased to Rs. 6.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.06 in September 2021.

Remedium Lifeca shares closed at 141.00 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.87% returns over the last 6 months and 6.66% over the last 12 months.